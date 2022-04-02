WWE has released today’s WrestleMania Saturday edition of The Bump, which is hyping up this evening’s card and features guests like The Miz & Logan Paul, and The Usos.
The Nature Boy Ric Flair shared a video of him tying up with the legendary Ricky Morton from the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express at today’s WrestleCon event in Texas. The former 16-time world champion writes, “I Think We’ve Got One More In Us! WOOOOO! @RealRickyMorton.”
I Think We’ve Got One More In Us! WOOOOO! @RealRickyMorton pic.twitter.com/v9ESZbQtvU
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 2, 2022