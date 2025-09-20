WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Indianpolis, Indiana
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar
– The Usos vs. The Vision w/Paul Heyman
– Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer For The WWE Women’s World Championship
– CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch
– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Championship
Checkout Episode 483 of The Hoots Podcast