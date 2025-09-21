— With LA Knight serving as the special guest referee, The Vision scored a huge win over The Usos at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Knight kept things loose, allowing both teams to use weapons freely throughout the match. Tensions flared again between Knight and Jey Uso after Jey nearly collided with him on a suicide dive and came close to hitting him with a chair. Their argument gave Bron Breakker the opening to level Jey with a spear. Breakker then speared both Usos through a table, setting up Bronson Reed to hit the Tsunami and score the decisive pinfall.

Down Since Day One Ish! 😤@WWEUsos are back like old times at #Wrestlepalooza! Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/NNIOVPntuj — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

Back together 🙏 The Usos haven’t missed a beat! pic.twitter.com/u4VfIpo7ey — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

.@RealLAKnight didn’t see anything… 😅 Jey Uso got a little help from the @AiresLifetune ring post to wipe out the crowd!!#Wrestlepalooza pic.twitter.com/GkkrbJ7aHI — WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2025

The Vision is clear. 😤 Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker take down The Usos at #Wrestlepalooza! @espn pic.twitter.com/tJ9QylLkh8 — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

DOMINATION. Who can stop The Vision?! pic.twitter.com/42si96ukXK — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

— AJ Lee made her return to the ring in her first match in ten years, teaming with her husband CM Punk to score a victory at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Although it was a mixed tag bout, the action quickly broke down as the men and women went after each other. AJ nailed Seth Rollins with a stomp, while Becky Lynch managed to lock Punk in the Sharpshooter — and later took one herself.

Late in the match, Lynch launched AJ from one table onto another, sending Punk and Rollins crashing through it in the process. Back inside the ring, Lynch went for the Manhandle Slam, but AJ countered into the Black Widow, forcing Lynch to tap out and sealing the win for her team.

Arriving in style. 🔥 Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are ready for #Wrestlepalooza Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/VA1ZwPooUh — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

It’s going down at #Wrestlepalooza! AJ Lee and CM Punk have arrived!! 😤 Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/iUUlgTdXPI — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

Ref didn’t see the tag! But @WWERollins just dropped @BeckyLynchWWE to the ground by accident! 😅 Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/Bpsuz0zJ8r — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

— John Cena is approaching the final chapter of his in-ring career, with just a few stops remaining on his retirement tour. Following his clash with Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Cena now has five appearances left. They include:

* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)

* November 10: WWE RAW (Boston, MA)

* November 17: WWE RAW (New York, NY)

* November 29: WWE Survivor Series (San Diego, CA)

* December 13: Retirement Match (Washington, DC)

— Cody Rhodes is still the undisputed WWE Champion, defeating Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. Rhodes was dealing with lingering effects of the head injury McIntyre gave him, but still managed to fight back threw McIntyre’s offense. Towards the end of the match, McIntyre had Rhodes against the announce table, similar to what happened five weeks ago. The referee got in the way and when McIntyre tried to hit the Claymore, Rhodes moved and McIntyre hurt his leg. In the ring, he tried for another Claymore but his leg gave out. This let Rhodes hit a cutter, then the Cross Rhodes to get the win.

This is Rhodes’ second reign as WWE Champion. He won the belt at Summerslam and has been champion for 48 days.

Is it his time?! Drew McIntyre is ready for the main event of #Wrestlepalooza! Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/Shf95kVKi3 — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

Rhodes.

McIntyre.

For the top prize in WWE. It’s going down RIGHT NOW at #Wrestlepalooza! Stream Wrestlepalooza on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/sUpiPsMsO1 — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

CROSS RHODES!! Drew McIntyre almost just got immediate karma at #Wrestlepalooza! 😲 Stream Wrestlepalooza RIGHT NOW on the @espn App: https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/5GvV8L99R8 — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

OH NO DREW! 😱 Drew McIntyre might have just DESTROYED his leg!#Wrestlepalooza pic.twitter.com/j5UIzwiGes — WWE (@WWE) September 21, 2025

— And finally, you can watch the post-WWE Wrestlepalooza show below: