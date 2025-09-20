The time for the WWE on ESPN Era has arrived!

WWE WrestlePalooza goes down tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the September 20, 2025 premium live event:

* John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

* The Usos vs. The Vision

* CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch

* IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer (WWE Women’s World Title)

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed WWE Title)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE WrestlePalooza results coverage.