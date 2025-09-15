ESPN 2 will showcase a WrestlePalooza preview special on Friday, September 19, at 3 p.m. ET to build anticipation for WWE’s first-ever event streaming on the ESPN Unlimited app.

The following day, Saturday, September 20, fans can catch a “Road to WrestlePalooza” special at 4 p.m. ET, leading directly into ESPN’s official coverage.

The live stream kicks off at 5 p.m. ET with WWE’s traditional Countdown show, setting the stage for the inaugural WrestlePalooza event.

The official ESPN schedule for the WWE WrestlePalooza Preview Special are as follows:

* Friday 9/19: ESPN 2 – 3 PM Eastern and ESPN News – 5 PM, 10 PM Eastern

* Saturday 9/20: ESPN News – 12 AM, 2 AM, 7 AM Eastern

WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.