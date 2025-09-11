WWE is coming to a movie theater near you!

Per their new deal with Fandango, WWE’s next premium live event, WWE WrestlePalooza, which kicks off the new WWE on ESPN deal on September 20, 2025, will be available in select movie theaters.

Check out the official announcement below via the press release sent out to the media on Thursday.

FANS CAN WATCH THE FIRST-EVER WWE® WRESTLEPALOOZA LIVE ON THE BIG SCREEN Tickets Are Now Available On Fandango Los Angeles (September 11, 2025) – One ring. No holding back. Tickets to watch WWE's first-ever Wrestlepalooza® in theaters are now available on Fandango. Don't miss John Cena, Stephanie Vaquer, IYO Sky, and more of your favorites live on the big screen Saturday, September 20 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

