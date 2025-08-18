WWE is coming to “Sin City” long before WrestleMania Vegas in 2026.

On Monday morning, WWE issued a press release to announce the ticket on-sale information for the upcoming WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event, which is now confirmed to emanate from the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. on September 12.

As noted, Dominik Mysterio vs. El Hijo del Vikingo in a champion versus champion match has already been officially announced for the 9/12 special event.

Featured below is the official press release for WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025, including the ticket on-sale information.