Several notable names from AAA were spotted at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, including Mascarita Sagrada, Latin Lover, and Negro Casas — who was on hand to support his wife, Dalys. Representing WWE, IYO SKY, Tiffany Stratton, and the Street Profits were also shown in the crowd, along with Chavo Guerrero.

Savio Vega made an appearance as well, seen in the audience alongside WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Mexican wrestling icon Blue Demon Jr. was also in attendance for the historic event.

The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California was the site of today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event. As the show got underway, it was revealed that the English commentary team would feature NXT’s Corey Graves alongside AAA creative team member Konnan.

Konnan, who last appeared on WWE programming when he inducted Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, brings historic ties to the concept. He was part of the original When Worlds Collide event in 1994, a collaboration between AAA, IWC, and WCW.

Rey Mysterio is still out of action with a groin injury, but he made a surprise appearance at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

Mysterio was shown arriving at the venue earlier in the broadcast and later came out to the ring following the opening ceremony. There, he addressed the crowd and spoke passionately about his love for lucha libre.

It was also highlighted that Rey recently received the Legend Impact Award from the National Hispanic Media Council.

There’s no better way to kick off #WorldsCollide! 🔥@reymysterio was honored by the @NHMC last night and received the Legend Impact Award! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YsO2KloCQp — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2025

The in-ring action at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide kicked off with a high-energy six-man tag team match featuring Octagón Jr., Aero Star, and Mr. Iguana against Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, and Lince Dorado.

Originally, Joaquin Wilde was scheduled to join his L.W.O. teammates Lee and Del Toro, but he was sidelined after suffering a knockout during a recent Main Event taping.

During the match, Mr. Iguana brought his signature hand puppet, Yezka, into the fray—wrestling with it clenched in his mouth and even placing it on top of Dorado in an attempt to score a pin. At one point, Dorado seized Yezka and viciously slammed it to the mat before hitting it with a Spanish Fly, prompting loud boos from the crowd.

In the end, Octagón Jr. secured the win for his team by pinning Dorado.

Stephanie Vaquer is on her way to Money in the Bank.

At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Vaquer teamed with Lola Vice in a traditional tag team match against Chik Tormenta and Dalys. Tormenta and Dalys made their entrance to Mercedes Martinez’s former NXT theme, adding a nostalgic flair to their arrival.

During the match, Chik Tormenta confronted WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton at ringside, creating a tense moment. Also in the front row was wrestling legend Negro Casas, who was visibly supporting his student, Dalys.

In the end, Vaquer secured the victory for her team by pinning Dalys. After the match, Vaquer and Vice were interviewed by Vero Rodríguez — well-known TV host and wife of Finn Bálor.

Legado Del Fantasma secured a big win at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.

Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel showed strong chemistry as they defeated Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. in trios action.

The match came to a close when Escobar connected with a running knee to Wagner Jr., setting him up for the Phantom Driver to score the pinfall.