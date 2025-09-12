WWE is in Norfolk, Virginia tonight for WWE SmackDown, but that’s not all!

In addition to the latest weekly blue brand show at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA., WWE Superstars will also be all over the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event streaming via YouTube on WWE’s YouTube channel tonight at 10/9c from the Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertised for the September 12, 2025 special event from “Sin City” are the following matches:

* Penta to appear live

* AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio

* AAA Latin American Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. JD McDonagh

* AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Psycho Clown & Pagano vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods)

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match: Natalya vs. Faby Apache

* Mixed Tag Team Match: Mr. Iguana & Lola Vice vs. Finn Bálor & Roxanne Perez

* Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Niño Hamburguesa, Octagón Jr., Laredo Kid & Mascarita Sagrada vs. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Lince Dorado & Mini Abismo Negro

