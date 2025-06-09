WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 was a hit.

Not only did it bring us Mr. Iguana, it also drew a ton of eyeballs in the process.

On Monday morning, WWE issued a press release touting the viewership success on YouTube for the live stream of the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2025 special event from Saturday afternoon, June 7, 2025 at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.