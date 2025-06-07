WWE x AAA Worlds Collide spoilers have surfaced ahead of today’s special event at KIA Forum in the Los Angeles, California-area.

Heading into the show, which streams live via WWE’s official YouTube channel starting at 3/2c, the smart-money late betting odds have surfaced at Bet Online, with three of the four matches having a far-and-away clear-cut favorite.

In the main event, El Hijo del Vikingo is a 30-to-1 favorite to retain his AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable. Ethan Page is a 30-to-1 favorite to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship against Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid and Rey Fenix, and the team of Stephanie Vaquer & Lola Vice are 20-to-1 favorites to defeat Chik Tormenta & Dalys.

The only match with close odds for today’s show is the LWO vs. Octagon Jr., Aero Star & Mr. Iguana six-man tag-team bout, as the LWO are +120 underdogs, and the AAA trio are slight -160 betting favorites.

As noted, the AAA creative team is expected to include Jeremy Borash, Konnan and Jack Melendez moving forward now that they have been acquired by WWE. The latter two are expected at today’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event, while Melendez, as well as Savio Vega and Chavo Guerrero, were spotted at the WWE Performance Center this week.

It’s worth noting that despite being in town and having a history of appearing in AAA, WWE Hall of Fame legend JBL is not, in fact, expected to appear at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide special event this afternoon.

Another WWE Hall of Fame legend, Rey Mysterio, who is still sidelined with an injury, is expected to appear at some fashion at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide show today.

Finally, as of earlier this week, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan were expected to make an appearance in some form or fashion at the show today as well.

