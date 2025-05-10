– In the latest installment of the WWE Playback digital series, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso and Sami Zayn sit down together to watch back their six man tag-team match from WWE Backlash 2023, which saw Uso, Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa taking on Zayn, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is a “Best Of WWE Backlash” full match marathon live stream, which is currently ongoing leading up to tonight’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event at Enterprise Center, with John Cena defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton “ONE LAST TIME” in the main event.

– WWE has released the #WWEBacklash hash-tag emoji, which features an animated John Cena doing his “You Can’t See Me Gesture,” for all posts related to tonight’s WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Backlash: St. Louis results coverage.