Adam Pearce says his wrestling viewing begins and ends with WWE.

While it is not uncommon for those working within the industry to admit they don’t regularly keep up with wrestling outside of their own company, Pearce appears to take that approach to another level.

During a new interview with Love Wrestling (see video below), the WWE Raw General Manager revealed that he does not watch wrestling unless he is directly involved with the product.

“I do not,” he said. “This will piss wrestling fans off, but I will tell you the truth. If my fingerprints are not on the product, I do not watch the product.”

Pearce explained that despite some people having a hard time believing him, he hasn’t watched any wrestling outside of the WWE programming that he works on.

“People do not believe me when I say that,” he continued. “But I have not watched a second of wrestling outside of Raw or SmackDown or Saturday Night’s Main Event or a pay-per-view or a PLE that I’m working on. I’m a passionate and devoted to my company. I am a company man, corporate through and through. I knew who signs my check and I do as they say and collect my pay.”

Also during the interview, Adam Pearce gave a very interesting answer when asked about following Nick Aldis’ lead with a WWE match in the future.