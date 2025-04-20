– WWE’s plans for ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Gunther at WrestleMania 41 this weekend has been the creative direction for quite a while. The internet negativity towards Uso never made them for a second even consider changing plans.

– Sadie Gibbs was in attendance at WrestleMania 41 this weekend, simply as a fan.

– Apparently the announced WrestleMania 41 Saturday attendance figure of 61,467 included an estimate of people in the stadium. The tickets distributed would only count for 56,000-57,000 of the people inside Allegiant Stadium.

– Featured below are the producers and writers who helped put together matches featured at night one of WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19, 2025:

* Triple H opening in-ring introduction was written by Devyn Prieto

* WWE World Title: Jey Uso vs. Gunther was produced by Bobby Roode

* WWE Tag Titles: War Raiders vs. New Day was produced by Abyss & Adam Pearce

* Jade Cargill vs. Naomi was produced by Jason Jordan & Petey Williams

* WWE U.S. Title: LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu was produced by Shane Helms & Kenny Dykstra

* Rey Fenix vs. El Grande Americano was produced by Shawn Daivari

* WWE Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte was produced by TJ Wilson & Molly Holly

* WWE Hall of Fame inductions featured help from writers Alexandra Williams & Michael Kirshenbaum

* Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. Roman Reigns was produced by Michael Hayes & Jamie Noble

(H/T: Fightful Select)