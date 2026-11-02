Syuri recently reunited with WWE Superstar Asuka, sharing photos from their dinner together on social media.

The two have a history dating back to their time in Japan, when Asuka competed under the ring name Kana. They crossed paths in multiple promotions, both as opponents and tag team partners.

Their last match together took place at Kana Pro Mania: Pulse, where they joined forces with former AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida to face Arisa Nakajima, Rina Yamashita and Ryo Mizunami.

Syuri took to social media to share photos from their latest reunion, expressing her excitement about catching up with her longtime friend.

“I met up with Kana for dinner for the first time in a while,” Syuri wrote. “I was so happy we got to talk so much. Thank you for the meal.”

She also expressed hope that the two would get together again in the future.

“I’m looking forward to seeing you again,” she continued. “Thank you so much.”

The reunion comes just weeks after Asuka reunited with another familiar face, former Kabuki Warriors tag team partner Kairi Sane.

Asuka and Sane got together on October 11 to celebrate Sane’s birthday, marking their first public reunion in quite some time.

Asuka shared footage of their celebration on her official YouTube channel, showing the two exchanging gifts and spending time together.

“Happy Birthday, Kairi,” Asuka wrote alongside the video. “Reunited with Kairi after so long, we celebrated her birthday and exchanged presents!”