Bronson Reed has opened up about the motivation behind his dramatic physical transformation, revealing how his recent injury absence helped him shed over 50 pounds and prepare for the next stage of his WWE career.

Reed, who suffered an injury ahead of the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, returned to action earlier this year at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event sporting a noticeably leaner physique.

During a recent interview with Rock & Pop FM, Reed explained that his decision to transform his body was driven by his desire to establish himself as a permanent fixture in WWE’s main event picture while reducing the risk of future injuries.

“For me, it was just to be undeniable. I’ve always seen myself in the top main event scene of WWE, and I always reach those peaks,” Reed said. “Obviously, I’ve had two serious injuries that have sort of taken me away, and this time I want to make sure that I stay in that position.”

Reed went on to explain how carrying less weight has already made a difference in how his body feels, particularly when it comes to the physical demands of performing inside the ring.

“One thing that also helps with transforming your body is that now, with a little less weight, my ligaments, my joints, everything feels better as well,” he continued. “I don’t have as much weight on my body. It’s almost injury prevention at the same time as making yourself faster and stronger for what we’re able to do in the ring.”

The WWE Superstar also discussed the importance of constantly evolving in professional wrestling, whether through character development, in-ring performance or physical appearance.

For Reed, the decision to change his physique came after evaluating what he could do differently to make an immediate impact upon returning from injury.

“I’ve always had a big in-ring IQ. I’ve been wrestling for a long time. That side’s good,” Reed said. “I looked at myself, and I said, what can I do to make sure that when I come back, people see me in a different light?”

Reed ultimately decided that changing his training routine and improving his nutrition would be the best approach.

“I thought the physical transformation is the big thing. The big key for me was I sort of switched up how I was training, and I dialed in my nutrition at home,” he explained. “The fact that I was injured, I was able to eat properly. It’s hard sometimes being on the road, so busy, to eat properly.”

Reed credited a coach from his native Australia with helping him achieve the results during his time away from WWE.

“It was all done through a coach that I work with from back home in Australia. I was able to drop 50 pounds in the time that I was off.”

Reed’s transformation comes as he looks to maintain his momentum following his return to WWE, with the former NXT North American Champion focused on reaching the top of the company without another injury derailing his progress.

Bronson Reed last competed inside the squared circle at the WWE Money In The Bank 2026 premium live event on October 10 in New Orleans, LA., losing to “The Ruler” Oba Femi.