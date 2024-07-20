Brutus Creed’s Bloodsport XI opponent has been revealed.

Josh Barnett announced today on social media that the WWE star will be clashing with former MLW Heavyweight Championship Tom Lawlor at the event, which takes place on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York. The show will also feature WWE’s Shayna Baszler, Brutus Creed, and Charlie Dempsey, as well as stars from AEW, MLW, TNA and more.

Brutus Creed is like a juggernaut that as he gathers speed becomes even more impossible to stop. A fierce collegiate wrestler who likes to hit people with the earth instead of his fists.

Tom Lawlor is a UFC veteran, an MMA fighter with 20 fights to his record, was the longest… pic.twitter.com/QEwUcRc44d

— (@JoshLBarnett) July 19, 2024