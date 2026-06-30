Cathy Kelley had quite the eventful start to her day before WWE business got underway in New York City.

The longtime WWE backstage interviewer took to social media to reveal that she found herself in the middle of an unexpected altercation outside her hotel. While Kelley was unharmed, one of her belongings wasn’t as lucky.

According to Kelley, what began as a routine morning took a chaotic turn when her Uber driver and a hotel doorman got into a physical confrontation on the street.

Kelley shared the story on her official X account.

“My Uber driver and hotel doorman got in a fight on the streets of NYC this morning. RIP to my luggage handle that was collateral damage.”

Fortunately, Kelley was not injured during the incident. However, her suitcase suffered some damage in the chaos, with the handle apparently breaking during the altercation.

Based on Kelley’s post, the damaged luggage handle was the only casualty of the unexpected confrontation.