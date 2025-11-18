WWE’s Cody Rhodes Problem: How “Finishing the Story” Fell Apart

I wrote a column in 2014 about how the fans were going to turn on Roman Reigns. In 2014. I wasn’t psychic, I just understand how the writing on the wall tells a story. Roman Reigns was bland. He was booked like the next Batista. I saw it coming from a mile away. Fans like it when they guy they root for is chasing, but once that person wins the belt, it all goes downhill from there is the character isn’t compelling enough. I use that column as a borameter now. It’s a warning sign for how the fans will react to a top babyface if not pushed and written with the upmost tact.

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022, the wrestling world buzzed with anticipation. His mission was clear, his tagline iconic: “Finish the Story.” It wasn’t just a catchphrase; it was a promise. A promise to honor his father, Dusty Rhodes, by capturing the one prize that had eluded the Rhodes family for decades: the WWE Championship. Under Vince McMahon’s creative vision, this narrative had emotional weight. It was personal, generational, and deeply relatable. Fans rallied behind Cody because his quest wasn’t just about him. It was about family, legacy, and redemption.

But somewhere along the way, that story got lost. And now, WWE has a Cody Rhodes problem.

Under Vince, Cody’s arc was steeped in Dusty Rhodes references. Every promo dripped with reverence for “The American Dream.” It gave Cody depth and purpose beyond the belt. When Triple H assumed creative control, however, the tone shifted dramatically. Dusty’s name vanished from the narrative. Suddenly, Cody wasn’t fighting for his father’s honor, he was fighting Roman Reigns because… well, because Roman was the top heel.

That pivot gutted the emotional core of Cody’s journey. The feud with Roman was compelling in the short term, but it was a detour, not the destination. Once Cody dethroned Roman, the story was supposed to climax. Instead, it collapsed. Roman turned babyface, Cody had no arch-nemesis, and the “Finish the Story” tagline became hollow. WWE stripped away the one thing that made Cody’s quest special: heart.

Every great hero needs a villain. Hogan had Andre. Austin had McMahon. Cena had Edge and Orton. Cody? He has… nobody. WWE failed to craft a true foil for him. Without a “Joker to his Batman,” Cody feels like a champion in search of a reason to exist. His reign has been a series of disconnected storyline-ettes, short programs with Drew McIntyre Shinsuke Nakamura, and others, but nothing that screams era-defining. These feuds feel like filler, not chapters in a saga.

Cody even took a hiatus as champion—a rare move that could have been used to build intrigue or elevate a new heel. Instead, it led to nothing. No shocking returns, no seismic shifts. Just Cody disappearing and reappearing like nothing happened. That’s not storytelling; that’s stalling.

Here’s the harsh truth: Cody Rhodes is not being presented as the face of WWE. He’s the champion, sure, but he’s not the brand’s beating heart. Compare this to John Cena’s reign, where every show, every poster, every charity event screamed “Cena is WWE.” Cody doesn’t have that aura. He’s not the guy kids are wearing on their T-shirts. He’s not the mainstream ambassador. He’s just… the guy holding the belt.

Let’s be blunt: if Cody drops the title tomorrow, history will judge this reign as forgettable. No iconic rivalries. No career-defining promos. No transformative moments. Just a champion who existed because creative didn’t know what else to do after Roman’s historic run ended.

Reportedly, Cody himself has floated the idea of losing the belt, specifically to Drew McIntyre. And honestly? That makes sense. Cody works better as a chaser than a holder. His gimmick thrives on struggle, not stability. As champion, his character feels paper-thin, exposed for what it is: a man without a mission. WWE took away his best story, the father’s legacy, and left us with Cody doing it for Cody. That’s not enough.

Wrestling is built on emotion. The best stories make you feel something: anger, joy, heartbreak. Cody’s original arc had that in spades. Now? It’s gone. Without Dusty’s shadow, Cody’s quest feels self-serving. And fans don’t connect with self-serving heroes. They connect with purpose.

It’s not too late. Here’s what needs to happen:

Reintroduce Legacy

Bring Dusty back into the conversation. Make Cody’s reign about more than himself. Make it about family, history, and the weight of expectation. Build a True Villain

Cody needs his Joker. Drew McIntyre could be that guy if booked with ruthless ambition. Or elevate someone fresh–Gunther, Bron Breakker—into a monster heel role. Give Cody Stakes Beyond the Belt

Championships are props. Stories are eternal. Tie Cody’s reign to something bigger, brand supremacy, moral dilemmas, personal sacrifice. Make Him the Face of WWE

If Cody is your champion, push him like your champion. Media appearances, charity work, mainstream visibility. Make him unavoidable.

Cody Rhodes should have been the easiest babyface project WWE ever had. The story wrote itself: son of a legend, chasing the dream his father never achieved. Fans bought in. The emotion was real. And then WWE threw it away.

Now, Cody stands as champion, but not as a symbol. His reign feels hollow, his character exposed, and his future uncertain. If WWE doesn’t course-correct soon, “Finish the Story” will go down as one of wrestling’s greatest missed opportunities.