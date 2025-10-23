This week’s episode of WWE RAW ended with a major development in the ongoing World Heavyweight Championship picture. Jey Uso outlasted the field in a battle royal to earn a shot at the vacant title, setting up a high-profile clash with CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1. The event will take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Uso’s victory came just hours after Seth Rollins was officially stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury. WWE confirmed during RAW that Rollins has no timetable for a return, leaving one of the company’s top prizes without a champion.

According to a new report from Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s creative direction for the World Heavyweight Title is being shaped with Bron Breakker squarely in mind. Dave Meltzer noted that the long-term plan is to reserve the championship win for Breakker, who is seen internally as “the guy” — a future face of the company and a centerpiece of WWE’s next generation of main event talent.

Interestingly, Breakker did not compete in this week’s battle royal. The decision to leave him out was deliberate, as WWE officials reportedly didn’t want him involved in a match filled with “placeholder” challengers. The belief is that Breakker’s eventual title victory should come on a grander stage than Saturday Night’s Main Event — possibly at one of WWE’s marquee pay-per-view events.

Despite his absence, Breakker’s presence looms large over the championship scene. The second-generation star, who has been consistently pushed as a dominant force on both RAW and SmackDown, is viewed by management as a can’t-miss prospect with all the tools to carry the brand moving forward.