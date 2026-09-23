Could Danhausen be getting ready to curse Fortnite?

The WWE Superstar sparked speculation on Wednesday after responding to a teaser for the upcoming Fortnitemares 2026 event.

Fortnite’s official social media account posted a new graphic promoting the annual Halloween event, which launches on October 1. The teaser prominently features the tagline “The Game Is Cursed.” Danhausen responded by posting a close-up photo of himself in his trademark face paint, without adding any additional explanation.

The interaction has naturally led to speculation that Danhausen could be involved in this year’s Fortnitemares festivities, although neither WWE nor Fortnite has announced a collaboration involving him as of this writing.

Fortnitemares has become an annual Halloween tradition for the enormously successful Epic Games title, regularly introducing horror-themed characters, cosmetics and crossover content. Last year’s event included characters and personalities such as Jason Voorhees, Wednesday Addams, Ghost Face, Scooby-Doo and Doja Cat.

Fortnite remains one of the biggest games in the world. Epic Games listed Fortnite among the highest-engagement titles on the Epic Games Store in 2025, while the company reported nearly one billion cross-platform Epic accounts at the end of the year.

A Fortnite appearance would also fit with WWE’s aggressive merchandising of Danhausen since his arrival in the company earlier this year. WWE Shop currently carries more than 100 Danhausen-related items, ranging from traditional shirts and hoodies to character-specific merchandise such as replica capes, masks, jars of teeth and “Human Monies.” Danhausen was also added to WWE 2K26 earlier this month as part of Ringside Pass Season 5.

WWE and Fortnite already have an established relationship, with WWE stars including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, The Undertaker, Steve Austin and Becky Lynch previously appearing in the game.

For now, Danhausen’s post is only a tease, but the “cursed” theme certainly gives fans a reason to keep an eye on the Fortnitemares rollout ahead of October 1.