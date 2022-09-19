On September 25th, all WWE content on Hulu will be removed. This is before the streaming service’s contract for the next-day rights to Raw and SmackDown is slated to end.

As a result, shows including Raw, NXT, Main Event, SmackDown, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and others currently available on the streaming service will be pulled. The ‘Exp. Sat’ flag is present on almost all WWE material on Hulu.

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports the talks between the two sides are ongoing as they attempt to negotiate a new deal.

The second-day rights for WWE’s flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown, are one of the aspects of the company’s programming rights that co-CEO Nick Khan has previously discussed, in addition to the TV rights to live episodes of Raw, NXT, and SmackDown.