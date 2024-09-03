WWE has made an executive release.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest “Daily News Update” at F4WOnline.com that the company made an executive cut this week.

According to the report, Michele Carlucci, WWE’s Director of Production Travel, was let go from the company.

Carlucci has been a longtime employee of WWE, working for the company since 1988.

She held various roles, including a 14-year run as Director of the Freelance Crew, Travel & Special Projects, before shifting to her most recent role of WWE’s Director of Production Travel, a position she held since 2010.