Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger.

As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He was talking about how being in “jail” transformed him after being “arrested” on Christmas at his father Rey Mysterio’s house.

Mysterio and his fiancée began dating in 2011 after meeting in high school.