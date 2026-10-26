A new development has surfaced in the ongoing legal case involving WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser, currently working in WWE and AAA as El Grande Americano.

Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an alleged altercation with Richard Reap at an Orlando, Florida apartment complex in April 2026.

According to a new court filing dated October 26, Kaiser’s defense team is being granted access to additional evidence, including redacted medical records believed to belong to Reap.

The latest Notice of Supplemental Discovery filed by the State of Florida states:

“Please provide a blank DVD for copy of Redacted Medical Records. Upon receipt a copy will be made and sent to your office via US mail.”

The development comes one week after a judge denied Kaiser’s motion to dismiss the case under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Kaiser’s defense has previously been granted access to surveillance footage of the incident, along with photographs documenting injuries Reap allegedly suffered. Those include two photographs of a head injury and another showing an injury to his right side.

The incident reportedly began after Reap confronted Kaiser and his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte, over their behavior while kissing inside an elevator at the apartment complex where both men lived.

Reap alleges that Kaiser attacked him after he asked the couple to “please have some manners.”

Kaiser has acknowledged pushing Reap but maintains that he acted in response to Reap approaching him in an aggressive and threatening manner. Kaiser has also accused Reap of making a racist remark involving a threat to contact Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding Bazarte.

Reap has since retained legal representation of his own, potentially opening the door to separate civil litigation, although no such lawsuit has been confirmed.

The criminal case is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on December 17, with a potential trial window of January 4 through January 22, 2027, should the matter remain unresolved.