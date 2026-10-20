Congratulations are in order for WWE stars Erik and Sarah Logan.

Erik, one-half of The War Raiders alongside Ivar, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to announce that he and his wife, Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), have welcomed their third child together.

The couple’s newest addition, a baby girl named Dena Elizabeth Rowe, was born at 2:13 PM, weighing nine pounds and measuring 21 inches long.

Erik shared the exciting news with fans while confirming that both Logan and their newborn daughter are doing well.

“Both mama and baby are healthy and safe,” Erik wrote as part of his announcement, which also included their daughter’s name and birth details.

The WWE Superstar concluded his announcement with a heartfelt message about his growing family.

“God’s gifts are truly endless.”

Erik and Logan, who previously competed in WWE under the name Valhalla, tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child in February 2021, followed by their second in November 2024.

Erik remains under contract with WWE, where he competes alongside Ivar as part of The War Raiders.