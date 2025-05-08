Fresh details have surfaced regarding WWE’s investment in Mexico’s top wrestling promotion, AAA. A new report from Spanish-language outlet LexLatin confirms that WWE, operating under the TKO Group Holdings banner, will hold a 51% controlling stake in AAA upon the deal’s completion, expected in the third quarter of 2025. The remaining 49% will be retained by Fillip, a prominent Mexican sports and entertainment firm.

While the total value of the transaction remains undisclosed, the acquisition was initially made public during the pre-show broadcast of WrestleMania 41 last month.

According to LexLatin, the deal is heavily centered around AAA’s intellectual property, described as the company’s core value. The report notes:

“The deal had a strong intellectual property component as the main value of the acquired company (part of the main assets purchased) is its intangible assets (trademarks, copyrights, and exclusive use rights, among others). Because of this, the transaction required an audit of these assets ‘to verify their specific characteristics, validity, and legal status, as well as a review of the licenses and other contracts entered into regarding them,'”

Creel, García-Cuéllar, Aiza y Enríquez, SC advised Fillip during the sale. The firm also confirmed that:

“Several of the seller’s IP assets were subject to litigation, necessitating an analysis of potential liabilities and risks arising from the litigation.”

Roberto Cornish of Cornish+Pani Abogados, the legal firm that represented the sellers in the deal, added that:

“The IP due diligence also included the structuring and documentation of AAA’s ‘valuable portfolio of characters, brands, and licensing agreements.'”

At this time, no further information has been released regarding the specifics of the IP audit or the nature of the ongoing litigation surrounding AAA’s intellectual property.