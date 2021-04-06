– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will join Kayla Braxton for a special WrestleMania 37 preview tonight at 6pm ET via the Clubhouse social media app. This is WWE’s first big event on the Clubhouse app, which is billed as a new type of social network based on voice, where people from around the world can come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real time.

– Charlotte Flair, The Miz and RAW Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston will join the Cricket Wireless Twitter account this Friday at 3pm ET for a special WrestleMania 37 preview with all the news going into the big event. The account can be found at @Cricketnation.

– The annual WrestleMania Week video game event will take place this Saturday at 11am ET. The UpUpDownDown WrestleMania 37 Gaming Event will feature the following gaming battles: Jessamyn Duke vs. Cesaro, Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe, Liv Morgan vs. WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Ember Moon, AJ Styles vs. The Miz, and Reckoning (Mia Yim) vs. UUDD Champion Tyler Breeze with his title on the line.

This Saturday, April 10th at 11am ET… It's #UUDD's WrestleMania Gaming Event!! 🌟 And with a card like this you don't want to miss a single SECOND!!! Tag the Superstars you're most excited to see! Subscribe & hit that bell to make sure you're notified when we're live! 🔔 — UpUpDownDown (@UpUpDwnDwn) April 5, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.