WWE’s Future Plans for Coronavirus Testing, Wrestlers Are Concerned

WWE will be testing everyone ahead of tapings going forward. They’re going to be flown in early for the testing.

There still isn’t an exact number of people who tested positive for the virus this week and no one has named anyone. WWE is said to be moving very slowly during this time because they don’t know how to react about the situation. Mia Yim noted that she, along with several other talent, were not told directly by the WWE about people testing positive. Most of them found out when the news went online just like everyone else.

The positive tests that came back were from the testing they did a week ago. WWE received the results over the weekend but stayed quiet about it until recently. As noted in an earlier article, Renee Young’s positive test did not come from WWE’s test. She did her own with her husband, Jon Moxley.

While there isn’t an official number of people whose tests were positive, rumors are that it is as low as 10 and possibly as high as “two dozen.”

WWE will be taping Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown this Friday and Saturday respectively, then returning on Wednesday and Thursday for NXT. Those two days will include NXT’s PPV.

Several states have once again made it mandatory that you quarantine yourself for 2 weeks if you come from another state. Since WWE has most of their execs coming from out of state, this is expected to affect the WWE. They’ve been very quiet on how they’re planning on handling that situation moving forward.

It’s also been noted that talent and families of talent are concerned because they’re not being informed when things happen. The employees who tested positive are being kept a mystery at this time and it’s believed that the number of people infected had only increased since last week’s tapings.

