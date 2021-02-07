WWE’s Greg Hamilton is engaged.

The popular ring announcer proposed to long-time girlfriend Ariana Thompson yesterday. The news was broken by the WWE on FOX Twitter account, which shared a video of Hamilton’s proposal that occurred inside of a safety bubble to avoid any COVID-19 spread.

Hamilton later took to Twitter to celebrate. He writes, “She…..said…..YES…..!!!! Love you all….can’t believe this is my life.” He also tagged a number of WWE accounts including JBL, Montez Ford, and more. Check it out below.