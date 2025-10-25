WWE’s recent push toward artificial intelligence-driven storytelling continues to spark conversation — and concern — behind the scenes.

In recent weeks, multiple sources have noted growing unease among members of the company’s creative department following WWE’s decision to integrate AI into parts of its writing process. The move comes alongside the hiring of Cyrus Kowsari, who recently joined the company as Senior Director of Creative Strategy. Kowsari’s background is heavily rooted in digital media and emerging technologies, and he’s reportedly been tasked with helping WWE transition into what the company is calling an AI-assisted creative era.

Earlier this year, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE had entered into a partnership with a company known as Writer AI, a platform currently being trained on decades’ worth of WWE storylines and scripts. The goal, according to internal sources, is for the system to help analyze past material, generate creative prompts, and provide predictive models for audience engagement.

However, once word spread of WWE’s partnership with Writer AI, speculation grew rapidly that the company could eventually replace parts of its creative team with automated systems — a notion that reportedly rattled some longtime writers. Fightful Select later clarified that there were no plans to replace any human writers with AI, stressing that the technology is intended only to assist and streamline workflow rather than supplant it.

Still, not everyone in Stamford is entirely reassured. Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE executives were frustrated by how quickly those reports gained traction but notably did not outright deny their accuracy. During a recent internal production meeting, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque directly addressed the issue, telling staff that “nobody in the writers’ room will be replaced.”

Meltzer added that, at present, AI’s role is limited to supporting creative operations — for instance, compiling storyline history, summarizing segments, or suggesting potential character arcs. Even so, several individuals familiar with the process described an air of unease and skepticism among writers who fear that the boundaries of “assistance” could eventually expand.

One internal source told the Observer that the AI output has so far been weak, producing bland or formulaic story pitches that feel “overly mechanical.” This, they said, is largely because the system is still drawing from years of material created during the Vince McMahon era, when scripting styles and character presentation were drastically different from WWE’s current creative direction under Levesque.

The belief internally is that the program’s performance will gradually improve as it’s retrained on newer content reflective of the present product.