WWE recently had their highest-viewed Instagram post in company history.

It was announced this week that the photo of John Cena confronting WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his return to the company at Money In the Bank on July 18 is the most-viewed Instagram post in WWE history.

The photo of Cena’s return had more than 3.5 million views as of Monday.

WWE launched their Instagram account on April 22, 2012.

Cena is currently feuding with Reigns ahead of their rumored match at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas. Besides the confrontation at Money In the Bank, they have not faced off in person but that should change soon. Reigns denied Cena’s SummerSlam challenge on last Friday’s SmackDown, but the match is expected to be confirmed soon.

Cena has also been wrestling at non-televised WWE Supershow live events in the past week, and he worked the post-RAW dark main event last night. Weekend Supershows saw Cena team with The Mysterios to defeat Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. Last night’s RAW dark main event saw Cena and Riddle defeat T-BAR and MACE. You can click here for photos and clips from the match.

Stay tuned for more on Cena’s current WWE run. You can click here for his updated schedule of dates, which now runs past SummerSlam.

Below is the aforementioned Instagram post, WWE’s highest-viewed in company history:

