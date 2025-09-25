WWE EVOLVE has announced its next special event.

EVOLVE: Succession will take place on Wednesday, October 15 at 8 p.m. ET, airing in EVOLVE’s usual Tubi time slot.

The card will feature Kali Armstrong putting the EVOLVE Women’s Championship on the line against Kendal Grey, who earned her title opportunity by defeating Chantel Monroe in a recent number one contender’s bout.

Also scheduled, EVOLVE Men’s Champion Jackson Drake will defend his title against the winner of an upcoming match between Brooks Jensen and Keanu Carver.

The announcement was officially made during the September 24 episode of WWE EVOLVE.