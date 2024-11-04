“The Samoan Werewolf” apparently owes some money.

Back in June of 2023, Jacob Fatu was accused of ghosting a nonprofit organization named Jake’s Network of Hope, after establishing a deal to work at the “Hits for Hopes” event.

The NPO reportedly spent over $2,500 on Fatu’s booking, which included his appearance fee, as well as his flight and hotel.

A fan on Reddit Squared Circle saught an update on the story, questioning if Fatu ever paid back the debt. The user who originally shared the news on the alleged incident later commented and claimed Fatu had not yet paid it back.

“Hello I’m the one who originally posted about it,” the user wrote. “My wife worked for the non profit at the time, Jakes Network of Hope in Appleton/Neenah Wisconsin. No, unfortunately, he did not pay back the charity. He’s a fantastic in ring performer, and it sucks that this is all I can think about whenever l’ve seen him since he debuted in WWE.”

We will keep you posted.