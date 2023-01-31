WWE RAW announcer Kevin Patrick (Kevin Egan) has landed a new gig with Major League Soccer.

Apple and MLS announced today that 31 new on-air personalities have joined the MLS Season Pass Broadcast Team. Patrick was announced as a member of the play-by-play team for MLS Season Pass, the subscription service on Apple TV.

The press release from Apple and MLS did not mention Patrick’s work with WWE. They wrote, “Kevin Egan, originally from Dublin, Ireland, has spent the last 10 seasons broadcasting MLS matches on television with both the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United. During this time Egan also acted as a play-by-play commentator and studio host for beIN Sports, Turner Sports, ESPN and CNN International.”

Patrick commented on today’s announcement, writing, “[writing hand emoji] @AppleTV and @MLS! Let’s go! Chuffed, honored and grateful to be part of the broadcast family for this revolutionary journey [grinning face emoji] #MLSSeasonPass”

WWE hired Patrick in March 2021 as a backstage RAW correspondent, a play-by-play commentator for WWE Main Event, and host of RAW Talk. He was promoted to RAW commentary in October 2022.

You can see Patrick’s full tweet below, along with the press release from MLS and Apple:

✍️ @AppleTV and @MLS! Let’s go! Chuffed, honored and grateful to be part of the broadcast family for this revolutionary journey 😁 #MLSSeasonPass https://t.co/03gzsXkEDs — Kevin Patrick Egan (@kev_egan) January 30, 2023

