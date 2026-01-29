As WWE talent continue to take a more hands-on role in defining their on-screen identities, Kit Wilson is offering a rare glimpse into how deeply involved he was in crafting the entrance music tied to his evolving presentation. Speaking candidly about the process, Wilson explained that once it became clear his role was shifting, he made it a priority to push for a sound that felt intentional, modern, and unmistakably his.

After realizing a potential solo direction was coming into focus, Wilson said he began lobbying heavily for a fresh theme. “I was pushing for new music when I kind of found out what the situation was going to be and maybe I was going to go solo,” he explained, noting that he repeatedly reached out to make his case. That persistence eventually led to direct contact with a WWE music producer, setting the stage for a much deeper creative exchange.

That conversation quickly turned collaborative. When asked what he envisioned, Wilson requested the chance to put his thoughts in writing. “I started writing this email just with all my references, with all the songs I like, with all the ideas I had… lyrics, kind of the theme of it, the vibe of it,” he said. From there, the concept began to take shape, rooted in current pop trends rather than traditional wrestling themes.

One of his strongest requests was a spoken intro built around a phone call. Wilson cited Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s track Guess as a key influence, explaining how much he loved the idea of a ringing phone followed by a casual greeting. “I wanted a phone call. I wanted a ring. I wanted a pickup. I wanted a ‘Hey Kit, are you there?’” he said, adding that while he originally envisioned an English voice, he was satisfied with the direction they landed on.

Musically, Wilson leaned hard into what he described as today’s “girly pop” wave. He referenced Charli XCX’s Speed Drive, Jennie’s Like Jennie, Chappell Roan’s Femininomenon, and even touches of Harry Styles and The 1975. Those choices were not accidental. “It’s very poppy, very catchy. It’s very chorus, chorus, chorus,” Wilson explained, emphasizing how important memorability and energy were to him. He also noted that Pretty Deadly had previously used The 1975 during their independent run, making that influence feel full circle.

From a broader industry standpoint, Wilson’s comments reflect a shift in how WWE talent are being encouraged to invest in presentation beyond gear and promos. Entrance music has become a branding tool, not just background noise, and performers who understand that are increasingly shaping their own narratives through sound and tone.

As WWE continues to blend mainstream pop sensibilities with wrestling presentation, Wilson’s approach highlights how authenticity and cultural awareness can elevate a character. If the response to his new theme is any indication, the line between pop star and sports entertainer is becoming thinner by design.

