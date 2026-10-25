Kit Wilson has his sights set on a special musical performance for a future WWE WrestleMania entrance.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, Wilson was asked which musical artist he would choose to perform his entrance live at WrestleMania. The WWE Superstar revealed that he’s currently enjoying K-pop and would love to have BLACKPINK handle the performance.

“I’m a lover of music. I got so much to explore in that world. But my music… I need female vocalists. So I’m sorry to all the male artists, but you’re out for this,” Wilson said. “I’m on a bit of a K-pop binge at the moment. I really am. I’m really enjoying it. So I’m going to get the four girls from BLACKPINK and I would love them to hit that WrestleMania performance.”

Wilson praised the group’s versatility, explaining that he would be more than happy to let the four members handle the entertainment while he focused on making his way to the ring.

“To be honest and, those guys are triple threats. They can sing, they can dance, they can perform, they can act, they can do it all. That’s more than a triple, but they can do it.”

As for his own role in the hypothetical entrance, Wilson said he would keep things simple and allow BLACKPINK to provide the spectacle.

“So I’ll leave the singing and dancing to them and I will just strut with a serious face down that ramp cause that’s a long ramp. We know it is. So I’m going to let the magic happen behind me. I’m just going to focus on the camera and I’m going to walk.”

Wilson is currently paired with The Miz on WWE television. Both were involved in a WrestleMania segment earlier this year featuring John Cena, Danhausen and a group of Minihausens.