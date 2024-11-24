WWE has announced that Jordan Oasis is their latest WWE ID prospect.

The company took to Twitter on Saturday to post a video of the announcement, which was made at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings.

Oasis has wrestled for AEW, DEFY Wrestling, MPW, NJPW Academy Showcase and others.

Tom Pestock (Baron Corbin in WWE) took the silver medal in the Master 2 Ultra Heavy division on Saturday.

Later in the night, Pestock redeemed himself by winning the gold medal in the Master 2 Open division.

Pestock bested Diogo Rodrigues Ponciano Freitas in the finals.

Pestock defeated Fi Li in the semifinals, Bradley Curtis in the semifinals, and his teammate Diogo Rodrigues Ponciano Freitas in the finals.

And finally, Taz took to Twitter to respond to some fans “hating” on Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2024 pay-per-view event. He wrote,

“It’s still amazes me as the build towards tonight’s #AEWFullGear ppv show… some hardcore fans are still confused or b*tching & crying moaning. that the Costco guy has a match. Wake up… This guy has a huge reach which basically means he has a massive following of millions. Fresh eyes folks!!! it’s all about the casuals… it’s smart business. It’s not about “bangers”.”

