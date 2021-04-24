– A new sneak peek video of the next WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures sees Triple H and Stephanie McMahon call The Undertaker as their search for his iconic purple gear that debuted continues.

The episode will air on Sunday night on A&E.

– WWE’s YouTube channel has released a new bonus scene from WWE 24: The Miz.

It features Miz’s workout program ahead of WrestleMania 37, which is where he and John Morrison faced Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.The documentary airs on Sunday.