WWE’s Naomi and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have formed a friendship.

Naomi and Cargill spent some time together at last night’s NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Both women celebrated the new friendship on social media, which led to a few viral posts seen below.

“Oh what a night! [green heart emoji[ @Jade_Cargill [basketball emoji] #atlantahawks,” Naomi wrote with photos and video from their night.

Cargill re-tweeted the post and wrote, “We killed the scene. We MUST do this again sis [smiling face with hearts emoji x 2] [face throwing kiss emoji]”

Naomi also tweeted a clip of Cargill leading her through the crowd by the hand. She quoted Marilyn Monroe and said Cargill is amazing. The quote reads, “Strong women don’t have ‘attitudes,’ we have standards.”

Naomi and Cargill also posed for a photo with local radio host John Michaels. You can see that photo below, along with other related tweets:

We killed the scene. We MUST do this again sis🥰🥰😘 https://t.co/oKEqVrYcOD — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) December 6, 2022

Strong women don't have 'attitudes,' we

have standards.

– Marilyn Monroe – @Jade_Cargill you’re amazing 🥹😘💚 pic.twitter.com/Vf2T3hTX57 — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) December 6, 2022

Awesome to meet @jade_cargill and @NaomiWWE at the Hawks game last night pic.twitter.com/G6ub7ySeSv — John Michaels (@JohnMichaelsU) December 6, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.