Jim Smallman has gotten to work in his new role in WWE.

As noted, the co-founder of PROGRESS Wrestling and former member of the WWE NXT creative team announced last month via his LinkedIn page that he has taken over the role as the International Talent Scout for WWE.

In an update, Smallman surfaced on social media this week to detail some work he did scouting talent for WWE, which included traveling to Liverpool, Wigan, Glenrothes, Glasgow and Manchester to check out potential talents from TNT Extreme Wrestling, Grand Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Ready, FutureShock Wrestling and Iron Girders Gym.

He released the following statement via his official Instagram page on February 2 where he wrote about the experience: