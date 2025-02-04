Jim Smallman has gotten to work in his new role in WWE.
As noted, the co-founder of PROGRESS Wrestling and former member of the WWE NXT creative team announced last month via his LinkedIn page that he has taken over the role as the International Talent Scout for WWE.
In an update, Smallman surfaced on social media this week to detail some work he did scouting talent for WWE, which included traveling to Liverpool, Wigan, Glenrothes, Glasgow and Manchester to check out potential talents from TNT Extreme Wrestling, Grand Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Ready, FutureShock Wrestling and Iron Girders Gym.
He released the following statement via his official Instagram page on February 2 where he wrote about the experience:
Over the last seven days I have enjoyed the first few trips of my new job – which, in case you don’t read articles on wrestling websites that quote my LinkedIn page (!) is International Talent Scout for WWE. I have been to Liverpool, Wigan, Glenrothes, Glasgow and Manchester and this week I’ll be in London and then Pisa.
Thank you to everyone that made me welcome at TNT Extreme Wrestling, Grand Pro Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Ready, FutureShock Wrestling and Iron Girders Gym. It is wonderful being able to watch independent wrestling and see the people at the grass roots level who might make it to Raw, Smackdown or NXT one day.