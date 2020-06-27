WWE’s New Taping Schedule For The Week Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

Following a large number of positive COVID-19 tests, WWE was forced to change their taping schedule for their Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT on USA programs. This Monday’s episode of Raw concluded taping earlier today from the Performance Center in Florida. Check out the rest of the schedule below.
July 1st: NXT will tape their July 1st and July 8th episodes of NXT, which will air as their Great American Bash special.
July 2nd: WWE will tape two episodes of SmackDown that will air on July 3rd and July 10th. This will also include 205 Live which airs immediately after.
July 3rd: WWE will tape two episodes of Raw that will air on July 6th and July 13th. This will also include Main Event and the post-show Raw Talk
The previously scheduled tapings for NXT on Thursday are no longer taking place.
