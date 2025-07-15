WWE’s new partnership with Minute Maid brings with it a new weekly digital feature for pro wrestling fans.

The company released an article and poll today dubbed, “Who brought the juice this week on Raw?” The article lists seven different bullet points featured on the July 14 episode of WWE Raw from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, along with a link to a poll where fans can cast their vote.

From WWE.com:

VOTE NOW: Who brought the juice this week on Raw? Minute Maid wants to know who brought the JUICE on this week’s Raw. (VOTE NOW)



1) “Dirty” Dom Mysterio helps Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez beats The Kabuki Warriors



2) Stephanie Vaquer stops a Chelsea Green and Secret Hervice attack on Nikki Bella



3) Lyra Valkyria defeats Bayley in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match



4) Bronson Reed helps Bron Breakker pick up a Gauntlet Match win on Jey Uso



5) Bron Breakker unleashes a wicked Spear on Penta for a Gauntlet Match win



6) Jey Uso helps CM Punk win the overall Gauntlet Match



7) Roman Reigns returns to take out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed