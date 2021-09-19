WWE is starting their current UK tour today and has already announced that they will return to the U.K for eight shows in November.

No talent has been listed for the November tour, which will be all house shows. Here is the schedule:

*Wednesday, November 3rd at the Brighton Center in Brighton

*Thursday, November 4th at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield

*Friday, November 5th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham

*Saturday, November 6th at the SSE Arena Wembley in London

*Sunday, November 7th at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool

*Monday, November 8th at the First Direct Arena in Leeds

*Tuesday, November 9th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham

*Wednesday, November 10th at the AO Arena in Manchester