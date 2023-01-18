WWE CEO Nick Khan says he is not threatened by AEW President Tony Khan and his company.

As noted, Nick recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. For those who missed it, you can click here for Khan’s new comments on working with the McMahon Family, the return of Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon’s future, the WWE sale talk and Saudi Arabia rumors, and more.

During the interview, Nick was asked about Tony and whether or not he sees Tony and AEW as a threat.

“I don’t feel threatened by anyone on anything,” Khan responded. “It’s just not how I do business. I don’t care what anyone else is doing. I care what we’re doing. And as long as we can have the best product on with the best talent and the best writers, I think we’re going to be in good shape.”

You may remember how in May 2021, Tony issued a wild video message to Nick over the reported talks between WWE and NJPW. You can see that video at this link.

(H/T to F4Wonline for the quotes)