WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella isn’t holding back after an unpleasant encounter with a fellow traveler at an airport in Mexico City.

During a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the women’s wrestling legend recalled an incident that occurred while she was attempting to make her way through customs.

According to Bella, passengers were being directed into a single line, creating a chaotic situation where people were moving ahead of one another without necessarily intending to cut in front of anyone.

“I told you about Mexico City,” she began. “I’m literally trying to go through customs. You guys, we were like a herd of cattle that they were trying to put into one line. So people were going in front, whatever.”

Unfortunately, one man apparently believed Bella had deliberately cut ahead of him and decided to take matters into his own hands. Rather than simply saying something to her, the individual allegedly began repeatedly striking the back of Bella’s ankles with his luggage cart.

“This guy thought I cut him when I’m just being herded in,” she continued. “He starts to slam his cart into the back of my ankles. And I look, I’m like, ‘Are you serious?’ And he’s just giving me this look and hitting me. So one of the officers grabbed me and then let me go right through, which I look back and I’m like, whatever. But I’m like, ew. How gross are you?”

The encounter prompted Bella to address a broader issue regarding how men treat women, particularly when it comes to basic courtesy and chivalry. While acknowledging the importance of women receiving equal opportunities and compensation, Bella argued that equality shouldn’t come at the expense of treating women with respect.

“This is chivalry? Like, come on. Even though women are asking to have equal pay and to get the same opportunities, doesn’t mean all of a sudden treat us like a man. You still want to treat a woman as a woman.”

Bella’s frustration extended beyond the airport incident itself, as she criticized people who display similar behavior in everyday situations, including boarding airplanes, navigating traffic and failing to show common courtesy to others.

The WWE Hall of Famer made it clear that she believes men should still make an effort to be gentlemen, delivering a profanity-filled message to those who behave otherwise.

“No, but if you’re going to do that stuff, you’re just a piece of sh*t,” she said. “You’re a piece of sh*t. Wait your turn to get off the plane. Wait your turn at a stop sign. You know what? Open up a door for someone. Yeah. If you’ve got nuts and a d*ck, open the f**kin’ door for a woman. Come on, bro.”