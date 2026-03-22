WWE has officially shifted its NXT content strategy, with a major platform change now in effect.

NXT programming is no longer available on Peacock, as the brand’s library has transitioned over to YouTube.

The official NXT YouTube channel has quietly been uploading full episodes and premium live events for several weeks, signaling the move ahead of time.

Now, that transition appears complete.

All previously available NXT content from Peacock has been migrated to YouTube, giving fans a new hub to access both recent and archived material.

In the past few days alone, the channel has added the full NXT Heatwave 2025 event, along with multiple episodes dating back to 2021.

It’s a notable shift in how WWE is distributing one of its core brands.

The move follows WWE’s broader media shake-up, which saw premium live events transition from Peacock to ESPN starting last September, kicking off with WrestlePalooza.

Not everything is leaving Peacock, however. WWE will continue airing Saturday Night’s Main Event on the platform as part of an existing multi-year agreement.

Meanwhile, NXT’s television future remains locked in, as WWE previously announced a five-year deal with The CW back in November 2023, which officially went into effect in October 2024.