The overwhelming Tyrese Haliburton coverage in WWE continues.

As noted, the NBA star from the Indiana Pacers, who meets Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals starting on Wednesday, made an appearance during the May 19 episode of WWE Raw to make what was advertised as a “massive announcement.”

The announcement, of course, was far from “massive,” with the news being that Haliburton is being made available as a playable character in the new WWE 2K25 video game.

Following the show, WWE began pushing new Haliburton and Brunson merchandise on their official WWE Shop website.

Additionally, Tyrese Haliburton joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on the Raw Recap podcast that aired after the 5/19 episode of WWE Raw in Greenville, South Carolina.

The official description for the episode including the Haliburton interview reads as follows: