American Football Player Parker Boudreaux is part of WWE after he quit his team, The University Of Central Florida, to go after his dream of being a pro wrestler.
He signed with the company earlier this year and refers to himself as ‘The Next Big Thing.’
Boudreaux took to Twitter to note that his father’s account had been suspended due to the social media platform thinking he was impersonating his son.
“Unsuspend my pops from Twitter. @[email protected] He isn’t impersonating me. He is my FATHER. #geez #HappyFathersDay @jbcrazycajun.”
— Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) June 20, 2021