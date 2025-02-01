Corey Hays of Bodyslam.net is reporting that a set of WWE Evolve tapings will reportedly be taking place on February 7, 2025 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

As of this writing, there’s no word on who will be involved in the tapings.

Back on January 30, WWE filed to trademark “Evolve.”

You can check out the official trademark description below:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment”

Tyrese Haliburton was in attendance at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings.

Prior to his match with Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes ripped Haliburton by saying that he doesn’t miss like the Indiana Pacers star guard does.

“You don’t have to talk about me missing, cause my name ain’t Tyrese Haliburton” MELO 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/9eJ0X03aRx — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) February 1, 2025

During the opening segment of this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Joe Tessitore brought out Pat McAfee. Of course, McAfee used to be a punter for the Indianapolis Colts and resides in the city.

Joe Tessitore also announced on SmackDown that nearly 65,000 fans are expected to be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN for Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Prior to this week’s episode of SmackDown, WWE taped a men’s Speed title match. They also began the first opening round matches of a new women’s Speed contender tournament. In the men’s division, Dragon Lee (c) faced off against Chad Gable. In the women’s division, Kayden Carter vs. Zoey Stark took place.